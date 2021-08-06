Chad Brown notches 2,000th win of his career

SARATOGA SPRINGS, (NEWS10) — Friday was a milestone day for Mechanicville’s Chad Brown, notching his 2,000th win as a trainer.

Brown reached the mark when Digital Software scored a come from behind win in the final race of the day. Brown got within one win of the milestone earlier in the day, when Public Sector ran to victory in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes.

Earlier Friday, two classes of inductees entered the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame. For Brown, winning on a day where some of the greats in the sport were honored made reaching the milestone all the more special. “I’m honored that it happened on Hall of Fame day, and I have so much respect for the racing Hall of Fame across the street,” said Brown. “It’s one of the things that got me into horseracing. Spending time in the picnic area with my parents, visiting the Hall of Fame, staring into the paddock. So for many milestones in my career to happen at Saratoga, it’s very fitting. I feel it’s meant to be whether it’s our 1,000th win was here, our first grade one was here, and now 2,000. So many great things have happened to me at Saratoga from a young age till now.”