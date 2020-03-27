CGHS/SPCA receives over 35,000 lbs. in pet food donations

COLUMBIA CO. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is thanking contributors for donating over 35,000 pounds of food to their pet food bank over the past two weeks.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the Humane Society/SPCA believes the need will increase exponentially over the next few months.

The Humane Society/SPCA is asking people to donate monetarily as storage space is limited so team members can purchase additional food to restock as the supply is used and more space becomes available.

The organization thanks everyone who has helped to feed thousands of animals whose families have been financially impacted by COVID-19. They say by having the pet food bank ready, they can ease some of the economic worries facing families and make sure their pets are not having to be surrendered because of a lack of money for pet food.

The CGHS/SPCA Pet Food Bank is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They say for those who are quarantined and in need of pet food to call CGHS/SPCA for help at (518)-828-6044 ext. 100.

To donate to either the food bank or make a general contribution, checks can be mailed to: CGHS/SPCA, 111 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY, 12534, or through their website here.

