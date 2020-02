ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS 10) This weekend Essential Nutrition and a group called Kellen’s Mighty Warrior’s hosted a fundraiser for the fight against Cystic Fibrosis.

The event was held in honor of 3-year-old Kellen McHale. He was diagnosed with CF days after birth.

The shop also created a special drink called the Kellen Tea made to order. All proceeds were donated to CF research.