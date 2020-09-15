‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd teams up with NY Gov. Cuomo in satire mask video

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kansas City’s favorite actor and the governor of New York have teamed up in a goofy new video with one underlying message — “Wear a mask.”

The video, posted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s YouTube page and Twitter account on Sept. 14, already has nearly a quarter of a million views and 112,000 favorites, respectively.

“Governor Cuomo asked 26-year-old actor Paul Rudd to explain why the youths should wear masks. Listen to Paul,” the caption of the video states.

In the video, Rudd acts as a “Certified Young Person,” using satire and a lot of Millennial and Gen Z lingo.

“So Cuoms asked me, he’s like, ‘So Paul. What are you, like 26?’ And I didn’t correct him,” Rudd says in the video. “So fam, let’s real talk. Masks, they’re totally beast! So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it!”

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the full PSA. If you need a translation, here are definitions for a few of the words he uses:

Homie: A friend or a member of one’s peer group or gang

No cap: “No lie,” often used to show someone is not exaggerating

Fam: Like “family,” often used to reference a friend group

Beast: Someone who does something really well

Twitch: A social media platform meant for streaming live videos

Queen: A person, usually a woman, who is very confident and doesn’t take disrespect

Stan: An overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity

Bae: An affectionate term for someone you love or care about

Dank: A term describing something as “excellent”

Yeet: To throw something, coming from the Yeet dance where the dancer makes a throwing motion while saying “Yeet!”

