Ceremony unveils Reflections Memorial and honors the lives lost in Schoharie crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) This weekend marks the one year mark of the tragedy in Schoharie.

Family and friends gathered Saturday morning to unveil a permanent memorial that honors the lives lost during the horrific incident.

The memorial sits in the same location where the crash took place. The centerpiece represents the Iroquois Skydome, an image that includes the lotus flower.

Footprints of each victim surround the piece. Some prints include sneakers, boots, and high heels, to represent each personality.

A quote carved into the memorial reads: “You left your footprints on this earth as a reminder you were here, we know you walk together and are forever near.”