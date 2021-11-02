Ceremony to honor local veterans on November 4 at Crossgates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The biannual Honor a Living Veteran ceremony will take place on November 4 at 10 a.m. at Crossgates Mall. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy will honor two local veterans on that day.

The ceremony will honor Penny Lee Deere and Hartley “Willie” Williams.

Deere is a 65-year-old veteran who enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 19, and served in the Gulf War. When she wasn’t on active duty, she founded three programs to help veterans after service.

Williams is an 87-year-old veteran who enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 19, and served in the Korean War. Willie participated in Airborne Electronics Navigation Equipment Repair during his service, and was the Rotary President in Antigua. He returned to Albany County for his retirement.

This is the first time the ceremony is being held since the pandemic started. This will be the 14th event McCoy has hosted since 2013.