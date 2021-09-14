Ceremony marks 50 years since the end of deadly Attica Correctional Facility uprising

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Monday night, a ceremony marked 50 years since the conclusion of the deadly uprising at Attica Correctional Facility.

Most of the 43 deaths at Attica happened on September 13, 1971, when state authorities retook control of the prison during an assault.

The memorial service happened just outside the prison and was intended to raise awareness about the conditions inside the prison walls.

“We don’t want this to happen to happen anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world if we can,” said Ot) Richard Harcrow, former Attica Correction officer and former NYSCOBPA president. “You have to have enough staff, you have to have enough training, you know, it’s more than just the movies – working with a tough clientele, they commit heinous crimes, you gotta try to keep the peace.”

The State Department of Corrections says there are fewer inmates at Attica now than there were during the uprising 50 years ago.

