Central Hudson restores power to 75% of impacted customers

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. crews have made progress in repairing damage and restoring power to customers who experienced service interruptions from the winter storm on Sunday. Officials said it has restored power to 75% of impacted customers.

According to Central Hudson as of 7:00 p.m., power has been restored to more than 48,000 homes and businesses since Friday, primarily in hard-hit Ulster County. However, they say approximately 16,000 customers are still without power in Ulster County.

Central Hudson is working to refine those estimated times of restoration on a municipal level. They said areas heavily impacted could see restoration efforts extend into Tuesday evening, and will continue to conduct targeted outreach to customers in these areas. In addition, officials will make door-to-door visits with customers dependent on electrically operated life support equipment to ensure their well-being.

Ulster County has announced warming centers for those in need at the following locations:

Kingston – Andy Murphy Center at 467 Broadway & 2nda Iglesia La Mision Church at 80 Elmendorf Street

– Andy Murphy Center at 467 Broadway & 2nda Iglesia La Mision Church at 80 Elmendorf Street New Paltz – SUNY New Paltz Elting Gymnasium at 1 Hawk Drive

– SUNY New Paltz Elting Gymnasium at 1 Hawk Drive Saugerties – Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizen Recreation Center at 207 Market Street

Officials say cold temperatures can pose a risk to plumbing and residents may wish to consider opening faucets and allowing them to drip. As ice remains on trees, residents should be aware of the continued potential for falling branches.

Customers can stay informed of storm and restoration conditions in the following ways:

By text messaging: Customers can enroll in Central Hudson’s Texting Program to use text messaging to report their power condition and to obtain repair status. To enroll, visit CentralHudson.com/Alerts or text REG to 236483

Customers can enroll in Central Hudson’s Texting Program to use text messaging to report their power condition and to obtain repair status. To enroll, visit CentralHudson.com/Alerts or text REG to 236483 On the Web: Visit CentralHudson.com/Storms to report outages and obtain restoration updates

Visit CentralHudson.com/Storms to report outages and obtain restoration updates Via smart phones: A mobile version of the Central Hudson’s website can be accessed by web-enabled cell phones at mobile.CenHud.com.

A mobile version of the Central Hudson’s website can be accessed by web-enabled cell phones at mobile.CenHud.com. By phone: Call the Central Hudson PowerLine at (845) 452-2700 or (800) 527-2714, and use the automated system to report or monitor your power condition.

Call the Central Hudson PowerLine at (845) 452-2700 or (800) 527-2714, and use the automated system to report or monitor your power condition. Please contact customer service at (845) 452-2700, If a member of your household needs electricity to operate life sustaining equipment,

In addition, customers should be aware that the service bracket, weather head, service entrance cable, and meter box on their homes and buildings are the responsibility of the property owner. Central Hudson will not able to restore service to homes that have sustained damage to this equipment.

Customers should contact an electrical contractor immediately if they feel these areas of the home have been damaged. Ulster County provides a list of master electricians on its website. For additional information regarding electric and natural gas safety, visit the Central Hudson Safety webpage.

Since the start of the winter storm, there have been 75 broken poles and more than 2,000 cases of downed lines they say. Central Hudson has actively deployed wire guards to warn motorists and pedestrians to stay clear of these areas. Residents are advised to be aware of the large number of utility crews working along roadways and use caution when approaching work zones.