Central Hudson opens Fall Foliage photo contest

Last year’s winner of Central Hudson’s annual Fall Foliage Photo Contest and $500 prize was Brian Hodge of Cornwall, Orange County, who submitted his photograph taken from the Storm King State Park at Pitching Point.

CENTRAL HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all photographers! Central Hudson is on the hunt for the best Fall Foliage photo, and they are paying the winner $500.

Central Hudson, the gas and electric company, began to host this contest eight years ago to encourage the area residents to document the Fall Foliage in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

“The Hudson Valley is known for its natural beauty, but this region really shines when summer transitions to fall, and the leaves turn from deep green to bright orange, yellow and red,” said Charles A. Freni, President and CEO of Central Hudson. “I look forward to this contest every year to see the amazing photos our customers and neighbors submit.”

Only customers can enter the contest. To make an entry Central Hudson customers must send an original, unpublished photo taken of this year’s foliage to their communications team.

Customers can submit photos only until November 6 at noon. A selection of finalists will be posted to Central Hudson’s Facebook page. Then, it’s the public who gets to vote.

The photo with most likes on Nov. 20 at noon, will be declared the winner and will receive $500.

LATEST STORIES