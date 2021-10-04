Central Hudson opens 2021 fall foliage photo contest

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Central Hudson Gas & Electric has announced their 9th annual fall foliage photo contest. Photographers can send in their images of fall foliage in the Mid-Hudson Valley for a chance to win $750.

To enter the contest, you must be a Central Hudson customer. Participants can send an original, unpublished photo taken of this year’s foliage to communications@cenhud.com by November 5 at noon. One entry per customer is allowed.

A selection of finalists will be posted to Central Hudson’s Facebook page. Users can then pick their favorite by liking the photo. The photo with most likes on November 19 at noon will be the winner. The winner will receive a framed print of their photo.

A second drawing will also be held this year awarding one voter with a framed print of the winning photo.

To see the complete rules of the contest, you can visit the Central Hudson website.