While it may be common for your utility bill to jump in price during the winter months, it is less common for that bill to jump from a few hundred to few thousand dollars. Customers of the utility company Central Hudson say that is just what happened and now they are stuck with a bill they can not pay.

Anne Macpherson lives alone on a small farm in Greene County. Typically, her Central Hudson bill, which is budgeted and charged to her landlord, is no more than $350 per month. Until this week, the last bill she received was in November. Then, on Tuesday, her landlord was notified they owe roughly $12,000 for their electric.

“As Kiley [her landlord] said, I am not paying a cent except for what is real. And what is real is roughly $350 in the winter and can be as low as $160 in the summer,” Macpherson says. Her landlord received five emails from Central Hudson this week. Each had a different amount due, ranging from as low as $1,800 to as high as $3,000.

Putting the five numbers together from the emails, one comes to the price of around $12,343 in charges. “There are people who are on welfare and people who are on fixed incomes like I am, social security, there is no way that we could ever pay that unless they gave us a 60-year payout; then maybe,” Macpherson says.

Central Hudson has blamed its new billing software, as well as a volatile energy market, for the significantly high bills some customers may have received.

“Between January and February, for Central Hudson customers, we saw natural gas prices increase by over 30% and we saw electric prices more than double,” says spokesperson Joe Jenkins, “and to give you a little background on that, those prices are not set by Central Hudson. Electric supply prices are market based.”

Jenkins says the company will not force a customer to pay a bill they feel is inaccurate. If someone is concerned with their bill, they are urged to call Central Hudson and if the bill is incorrect, they will issue a new one. “We are not asking or forcing anyone to pay a bill that they feel is inaccurate. So they can reach out to us and we will walk them through the bill to ensure its accuracy,” Jenkins says, “then we will conduct an account audit and walk them through and if the bill is inaccurate, we will cancel that bill and recharge them at the appropriate rate.” But, Macpherson says she has tried numerous times to call Central Hudson and has not received any help.