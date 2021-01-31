Central Ave. shooting victim identified

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Police said a 32-year-old woman shot Saturday night on Central Avenue was identified as Shanita Thomas. The homicide victim was a City of Albany resident.

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday evening the Albany Police Department said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Central Avenue west of Robin Street. When they arrived on the scene police found Thomas along with two other women, ages 27 and 37, had sustained gunshot wounds.

All three women were treated at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center where Thomas was pronounced dead. The two other women’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Shortly after the report of shots fired, Albany Medical Center told police two men in their thirties had sought treatment in their emergency room for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police determined the men had both also been shot in the Central Avenue incident.

Police said the incident is being investigated but preliminary inquiry revealed a large gathering had been taking place at the location of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.