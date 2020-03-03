Central Ave reopens after crash sends one to hospital with serious injuries

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police reopened a portion of Central Avenue after it was closed Monday night due to a motorcycle vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the accident between a car and a motorcycle happened at about 10:40 p.m. Monday night in front of the Smokey Bones restaurant near 1729 Central Ave. The road was closed for some time Monday night but reopened early Tuesday.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in serious condition.

This is a developing story, NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.

