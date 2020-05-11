CenterState CEO Toolkit released, free of charge for any business to use in reopening plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CenterState CEO has launched a Back to Business Re-Opening Toolkit to help businesses for their safe return into the economy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York Forward plan has re-opening guidelines the Toolkit follows.

New York State requires businesses to develop plans to protect employees and consumers, make the physical workspace safer and implement processes that lower the risk of infection in the business.

“None of us have had to go through this before and we want to make sure companies in Central New York are getting ahead of this phased reopening,” CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson tells NewsChannel 9.

The CenterState ToolKit provides recommendations, procedures and considerations to develop safe, effective, and thorough re-opening plans.

“There’s several categories of things that businesses are going to have to think through. First and foremost what does workplace safety look like? How are you going to reopen your doors and protect both your business, your customers and your employees in this new environment,” Simpson says.

He says businesses should also think of things like, what kind of employee health screening will you offer, what’s your exposure-response that addresses stay at home requirements if employees are sick.

“An open office environment creates some challenges in having people who used to sit a couple feet away from each other now needed to figure out how to social distance. Does that mean staggered shifts, do we thin out the office floor, do we have people come in alternate days,” Simpson explains to NewsChannel 9.

The Toolkit addresses additional cleaning procedures and where are you going to get additional cleaning supplies in this current environment.

Simpson adds, “We’ve also heard that even when businesses are allowed to reopen I think we are all, all business that have the ability to work remotely I think it’s important to remind viewers that we’re being encouraged to work remotely.”

The Toolkit will evolve so by simply putting in your email CenterState will automatically push updates to the toolbox right to your inbox.

Click here to learn more and access the Toolkit.