UPDATE: All lanes open

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The center lane is closed on I-787 going southbound at Exit 8 near 23rd Street in Watervliet. The lane is closed because of a disabled vehicle.

If you have any photos or videos of the crash, you can send them to news@news10.com.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.