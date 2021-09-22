Centenarian lunch for 9 Glendale residents

GLENDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the County of Schenectady, is holding a centenarian Lunch for nine Glendale residents who are 100 years of age or older.
The lunch will take place in the café at 12 p.m., at the Glendale Home on Hetcheltown Road, which welcomes residents to attend.
Masks are required in all County buildings. Please call for additional information at (518) 388-4280.
