Census outreach events in Cohoes Friday, Sept. 25

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A federal judge in Florida told the U.S. Census Bureau they had to continue counting for the 2020 Census through the end of October. The Bureau had extended the deadline to October 31 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in April, only to change the deadline to September 30 in August.

The Census Bureau originally extended the date to the end of October to give citizens and census workers more time to gather accurate counts. They moved the deadline back to September 30 saying otherwise they would not be able to get a complete count by the end of the year.

SUNY Schenectady President, Dr. Steady Moono, created a video message for the college community citing the importance of participating in the census including funding for federal work-study programs, PELL grants, and federal student assistance. The City of Cohoes is also asking residents to complete census information and is holding an outreach event.

“Responding to the 2020 Census is easy and important. It has an impact on the amount of federal, state, and local funding Cohoes will get for our police and fire departments; for our schools and library and parks; for street paving, snow plowing; for music, arts, and recreation programs, and more. Being counted takes less than ten minutes, and will make a difference in Cohoes for the next 10 years,” says Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler.

Friday evening there will be two outreach events in Cohoes. Census employees will be available to answer any questions residents have about the census. Price Chopper on Congress Street will be hosting an event from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and City’s Eat in Street event on Remsen Street will have census workers from 4:00-9:00 p.m.

The 2020 Census can be completed online on the U.S. Census Bureau’s website.

Cohoes City Councilmember Chris Briggs spoke with residents about the importance of census participation at an outreach event Thursday, September 24.

City of Cohoes census outreach event Thursday, September 24 at LePage’s Market.

LATEST STORIES