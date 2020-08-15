‘Census on Second Avenue’ event held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Albany residents were offered help with their Census forms on Saturday, when a “Census on Second Avenue” event was held.

The City of Albany’s “Albany Counts” Complete Count Committee, First Ward Common Councilmember Sonia Frederick, and Project TRY hosted the event with help from the City of Albany Department of General Services and the Albany County Land Bank.

Residents participating in the event completed their Census on the spot and received a free empanada for their efforts.

Residents of the City of Albany are encouraged to complete their Census now by visiting the Census website or by calling (844) 330-2020. Census enumeration ends September 30.

