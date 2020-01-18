Census job fair taking in Cohoes Public Library

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Public Library is housing a census job fair and information session Saturday morning.

New York State Senator Neil D. Breslin, Assemblymember John T. McDonald III and Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler are hosting the event and census officials will be available to answer any questions potential applicants may have.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to attend. To qualify for a census job you must be 18 years or older, be a U.S. Citizen, be able to pass a background check and have a social security number.

“With the 2020 Census right around the corner, we need to make sure every New Yorker is counted. Census jobs offer flexible hours and competitive pay rates. These positions provide the opportunity to earn extra income while helping the community,” McDonald III said.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at 169 Mohawk Street in Cohoes.

“Census jobs offer a good opportunity for part-time work for residents, and filling these jobs is essential to ensure everyone in Cohoes is counted in the 2020 Census,” Keeler said.