Census Bureau hiring in New York for 2020 Census

(WETM) – The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring thousands of temporary workers for the 2020 Census.

Census takers in the Capital Region can earn up to $20/hr and can also receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses, where applicable.

Positions available include census takers, supervisors, clerks, and recruiting assistants.

Here are the requirements to work on the 2020 Census.

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid Social Security number.

Be a U.S. citizen.*

Have a valid email address.

Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some application questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)

Be able to speak, read, and write in English, if applying in the 50 states or Washington, D.C. (Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.)

Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after December 31, 1959.

Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.

Commit to completing training.

Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and weekends.

Most jobs require employees to:

Have a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle, unless public transportation is readily available.

Have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training).

You can apply for positions on the 2020 Census website here. Applicants should have their Social Security number, home address (physical location and mailing address), Email address and phone number, and their date and place of birth on-hand.

An interviewer will reach out to potential hires to conduct a phone interview. Job offers are made verbally, but candidates will also receive a letter by email approximately 60 days before training.

If selected, you will receive an email with information on completing your fingerprinting, background check, and hiring paperwork.

The Census Bureau performs background checks and reviews criminal records as part of assessing applicants’ past conduct and suitability for employment. All candidates who receive a tentative offer of temporary 2020 Census employment go through a pre-appointment process.