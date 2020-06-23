KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Moss Street Cemetery has been around since Route 4 was, in fact, Moss Street. Dating back to the early 1800s, the cemetery is now recognized as a historic site, and the people managing it are looking for financial help in keeping the grass trimmed and the older headstones in good shape.
Latest stories
- Cemetery full of history looks for community help to restore and protect headstones
- Noose in Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage had been there since 2019, FBI says
- Senate Democrats to block Republican effort to reform policing
- Photograph taken by Albany student wins Congressional art award
- Schenectady paints “Black Lives Matter” across Jay Street, Capital Region artists show their support