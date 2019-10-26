Cemetery dedicated to Revolutionary War Patriot

SHARON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An important ceremony was held Saturday in a centuries old family cemetery and final resting place of an early American patriot.

The Parsons Road Cemetery in Sharon was dedicated Saturday to one of the town’s first settlers. Christopher Rhines was a German immigrant farmer who settled in Schoharie County and fought against the Crown during the Revolutionary War.

His wife and descendants were buried at the farm along Parsons Road. It was an overgrown mess until present day veterans with the American Legion Post 1269 stepped in.





Saturday’s dedication was attended by one of Rhine’s descendants and the many veterans and volunteers who served on the project.