Cell service outage reported in Hartford

HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County has reported a Verizon cell tower outage. Cell coverage in Hartford was reported midday on Thursday.

Washington County Public Safety Deputy Director Tim Hardy said his department made contact with Verizon Wireless following the initial report. The department was told that Verizon technicians are working on restoring service.

In the meantime, residents and travelers passing through or residing in Hartford are advised to use wifi wherever possible. The county will send out an update when Verizon shares more information on the situation.

Hartford is one of several areas of Washington County being eyed for improvements in broadband internet access. Over the summer, the county conducted a survey seeking feedback on who is in need of better internet, and where they are.