SCHENECTADY N.Y. (NEWS10) -The family of Samantha Humphrey held a vigil in her memory on the evening of November 11. Local community members gathered at Riverside Park one year after Samantha Humphrey’s disappearance and death.

Fourteen-year-old Samantha Humphrey was found deceased in the Mohawk River last February. In the area Schenectady and State Police once searched, her friends and family walking in memory of the teenager.

“We are here to honor Sam. We are here to honor the people who loved her. We’re here to celebrate her life. It’s hard to do on a cold, dark night like this, but we’re going to do it anyway,” explained her father, Jeff Humphrey.

This vigil did not light candles. Her father instead shone a light through the darkness with something more fitting. “Sam loved her phone like any young girl. It was how she interfaced with a lot of folks in the world when she wasn’t in school and out seeing them. I think it’s just a nice, interesting take,” described Humphrey.

The Humphrey family is still looking for answers to what happened to Samantha. Jeff is offering a $10,000 reward in exchange for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. “We are going to keep the billboards up as long as we have to and we’re going to build the reward from the GoFundMe.”

As Samantha’s family continues to grieve, they are finding strength from their neighbors. “Everybody out there who’s lost a child or a loved one due to violence in the city, we see you. We wish that you could be here with us, we hope you are here with us and all of this has to stop,” said Humphrey.

The homicide of Samantha Humphrey is an active investigation. NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski reached out to the Schenectady Police Department and was told there are no updates as of the posting of this article.