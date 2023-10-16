COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A number of Verizon small cell nodes have been installed throughout Colonie to improve service.

In July 2022, a local law was passed in Colonie to make it easier for cell carriers to apply for permits to install small cell nodes that can boost service. This was part of an effort by officials to address “dead zones” throughout the town.

“That one corridor in the southern part of the town along Route 9,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey, “17,000 cars pass through a half-mile area a day according to DOT.”

By November, Verizon submitted 9 applications to install them throughout many of the dead zones in Colonie. Several had been approved. However, Crummey said it took a while for Verizon to get to work.

“They took no action on any one of them, all the permits expired, and subsequently, Verizon did renew their applications for the same cell nodes,” Crummey said, “and as we speak, I’ve noticed a number of the cell nodes have been installed, but I do not believe they are operational.”

A spokesperson for National Grid confirmed connections have been completed at the following locations between April-August of this year:

#284 Loudon Road

#336 Loudon Road

#428 Loudon Road

#378 Sand Creek Road

#2 Crumitie Road

#26 Turner Lane

This means they have power and are appropriately connected to a meter. The spokesperson added there are two still in process:

#86 Sparrowbush Road

#369 Albany Shaker Road

NEWS10 reached out to Verizon regarding the installations. A Verizon representative said Verizon is making progress toward the construction and activation of all Colonie-area sites in question.

“As part of our significant investment in expanding our coverage in Upstate New York and across the country, we work with each municipality to develop and engineer the best possible network given each local community’s needs. That implementation must follow safety protocols, logistics and approval processes that require time and patience,” the representative wrote in an email.

Crummey hopes service will improve soon, as residents call him with stories about getting into a jam with poor cell service.

“[They call] telling their own experiences about being in a car, in a fender bender or some other activity–a public safety problem–and they can’t use their cellphone,” Crummey said.