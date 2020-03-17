Celebrities perform live from home for those stuck inside due to coronavirus

(WGN) – With concert venues and movie theaters closing around the world, musicians, actors, and other celebrities turn to social media to raise spirits and awareness about the coronavirus.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sat down at a piano in his home to perform live on Instagram Monday afternoon. Admitting he was a bit nervous to try something new, he took song requests and answered questions from viewers.

“I was supposed to be with the band today… but we are stuck in different countries, so we can’t play together,” Martin said. “So I thought, what would be nice would be to check in on some of you out there, and see how you are, and what I can do for you.”

Martin said he hoped others would do similar live-streamed concerts in the future, even calling on John Legend to be next. Legend has since confirmed he will perform live on Instagram Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she too will be there. Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!? Tune in to my Instagram Live at 1pm pacific/4pm eastern/do the math for the other time zones please. See you soon! https://t.co/phAvzDKxPC — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 17, 2020

Martin’s effort is part of the #TogetherAtHome campaign, which, according to the organization Global Citizen, is a virtual music series to unite people, raise spirits, and support for a World Health Organization fund providing relief during the pandemic.

Other musicians turning to live performances to connect with fans as shows get canceled include Keith Urband, Pink, Lizzo, and the Dropkick Murphys.

Urban performed live from his home on Instagram, with only his wife Nicole Kidman in the audience. Pink also went live to offer up a free concert and piano lessons. Lizzo even took to Instagram to offer a live flute performance and “meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis.”

Saying it’s the first time in 24 years they’re not playing a show on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Dropkick Murphys announced they will be streaming a concert live from Boston to mark the holiday.

Some celebrities are stepping in to offer a bit of entertainment for kids stuck at home as schools are closed. Actor Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in the beloved “Frozen” series, has been reading books for kids (or adults) every night since March 13.

“Since we’re all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together,” Gad said in his first video. “So I’m going to read to you and your children, or just to you, depending on what you prefer.”

Facing closures, some performing arts venues are continuing to offer programming online. The New York Metropolitan Opera is hosting a free nightly stream of its past performances.

