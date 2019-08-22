Celebrities get played by old Instagram hoax that resurfaces

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, the Instagram app logo is displayed on a mobile screen in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re seeing a meme going around on Instagram warning you about some new privacy rules, don’t fall for it – it’s a hoax!

Chief of Instagram Adam Mosseri posted on his verified Instagram Story debunking the memes, saying “If you’re seeing a meme claiming that Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it’s not true.”

The meme went viral on Tuesday, with many people including celebrities like Julia Roberts and Rob Lowe, sharing the post, which claimed Instagram is planning to roll out new changes to its privacy policy to let old messages and private photos be used in court cases against its users.

“Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today,” the post states. “Even messages that have been deleted.”The message urges users to share the image, saying that it would “give notice to Instagram [that] it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action” against anyone who reposted it.

Facebook had to address a similar “privacy notice” scam that made the rounds back in 2015