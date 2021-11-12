Celebration planned for long time Albany pastor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- After 35 years Reverend Leonard D. Comithier, Jr. is retiring from the Macedonia Baptist Church of Albany. A weekend-long celebration will be held to honor the pastor from November 19-21.

The celebration will begin with a banquet at the Mariott on Friday, followed by a concert at Hudson Valley Community College on Saturday, and church services on Sunday. Proof of vaccination and masks will be required at all events.

“Over this weekend, we will celebrate his exemplary service in leading our church and providing faithful service throughout an extensive network of faith institutions, associations, organizations, communities, and to all of God’s children, he touched with his spirit of love, near and far,” the church said.

More information about the celebration can be found on the Macedonia Baptist Church website. Tickets can also be bought on the website and must be purchased by Sunday, November 14.