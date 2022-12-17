LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A celebration of life was held for Danielle Marceline, a local girl who drowned while on vacation in Florida. Danielle died the day before her 18th birthday.

The celebration of life was held at Life.Church Albany Saturday afternoon, two weeks after Danielle’s passing. It was attended by family, friends, and members of the Catholic Central and Lansingburgh school communities. Danielle was a student at Lansingburgh before most recently transferring to Catholic Central.

Danielle is remembered as a great volleyball player, dancer, and loyal friend.