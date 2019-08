ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People in Albany came out to honor the Albany Empire on Thursday and what they’ve accomplished so far this season.

The team still has one more battle to conquer.

On Sunday, the 2019 Arena Bowl is going to be held at the Times Union Center.

To make things better, the Empire are playing in it.

On Thursday, South Pearl Street in front of the TU Center was shut down for a celebration.

The Empire will be taking on the Philadelphia Soul at 8 p.m. Sunday.