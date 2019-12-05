Celebrating the 237th birthday of President Martin Van Buren, one-time Capitol Region resident

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS19)—The White House sends a wreath to every deceased president on their birthday and Thursday is former President Martin Van Buren‘s birthday, born 237 years ago in Kinderhook, NY.

Van Buren was the first president born as an American. He served as the ninth governor of New York, the tenth United States secretary of state and the eighth vice president before being elected president himself.

Van Buren was not elected to a second term, but was an elder statesman active in local and national politics for the rest of his life.

  • Staff Sargent Michael Hart and his daughter Alessandra at Martin Van Buren’s wreath laying in Kinderhook, N.Y.
  • Members of the U.S. Military stand at attention in the color guard at the celebration of President Martin Van Buren’s 237th birthday.
  • Fourth-grade students talk after reading a presentation on the life of Martin Van Buren.
  • Wreaths are laid out at the grave site of Martin Van Buren.
  • Fourth-grade students pose for parents to take their pictures after reading a presentation on the life of Martin Van Buren.
  • Wreaths are laid out at the grave site of Martin Van Buren.
  • Locals and state officials gather to recognize the 237th birthday of Martin Van Buren.

