Celebrating the 237th birthday of President Martin Van Buren, one-time Capitol Region resident

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS19)—The White House sends a wreath to every deceased president on their birthday and Thursday is former President Martin Van Buren‘s birthday, born 237 years ago in Kinderhook, NY.

Van Buren was the first president born as an American. He served as the ninth governor of New York, the tenth United States secretary of state and the eighth vice president before being elected president himself.

Van Buren was not elected to a second term, but was an elder statesman active in local and national politics for the rest of his life.