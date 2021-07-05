Celebrating National Graham Cracker Day with 10 graham cracker recipes

(WWTI) – National Graham Cracker Day is July 5!
Although many enjoy this sweet crunchy treat alone, to celebrate, here are 10 recipes that start with a box of graham crackers and can easily be brought to any Fourth of July party:
The Classic S’more
- Graham crackers
- Marshmallows
- Milk chocolate bars
S’mores on a stick
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, divided
- 1 cup miniature marshmallows
- 1-1/2 cups miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided
- 24 whole graham crackers, broken in half
- Assorted sprinkles
- 24 Wooden pop sticks
Quick Apple Crisp
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 16 squares)
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 8 medium tart apples, peeled and sliced
- Whipped topping or ice cream
Graham Cracker Toffee
- 15 Graham Cracker sheets
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup chopped almonds or pecans
Icebox Sandwiches
- 1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
- 2 cups cold whole milk
- 2 cups whipped topping
- 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
- 24 whole graham crackers, halved
S’more Cheesecake
- 2-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 36 squares)
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- FILLING:
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
- 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup miniature marshmallows
- TOPPING:
- 1 cup miniature marshmallows
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon shortening
Graham Cracker Cookies
- 15 sheets graham crackers (5″ x 2.25″ graham crackers or 2 cups graham cracker crumbs)
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Buckeye Graham Crackers
- 1 1/2 cups Creamy Peanut Butter
- 1/2 cup Butter, softened
- 2 1/2 cups Powdered Sugar
- 12 Graham Crackers, (approximately 1 1/2 sleeves, or half a regular-sized box)
- 3 cups Semisweet Chocolate Chips
- 2 tablespoons Shortening, or coconut oil
For the Peanut Butter Drizzle:
- 1/2 cup Peanut Butter Chips
- 1 teaspoon Shortening, or coconut oil
Key Lime Pie
FOR THE CRUST
- 1-1/2 cups finely crushed graham cracker crumbs, from about 12 whole graham crackers
- 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
FOR THE FILLING
- Two 14-oz cans sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt (2% or whole milk)
- 1 tablespoon grated lime zest
- 3/4 cup fresh lime juice
FOR THE TOPPING
- 1 cup cold heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon grated lime zest
- 8 to 10 thin lime slices
Graham Cracker Ice Cream
- 1 sleeve of Nabisco Honey Maid Cinnamon Graham Crackers (~12 whole crackers)
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 1/2 teaspoon powdered gelatin
- 2 ounces Philadelphia Cream Cheese
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar