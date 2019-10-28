Celebrating National First Responders Day

(NEWS10) — First responders work tirelessly to aid the public in times of need. National First Responders Day is observed on October 28 to recognize the hard work of the heroic men and women who risk their lives and take action when disaster strikes.
First responders are the first on the scene when disaster such as a terroristic attack, a natural disaster or an accident happens.
We have had many local stories regarding first responders in our area.
