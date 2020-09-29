Celebrating National Coffee Day with Second Wind Coffee

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Coffee lovers, today is meant for you. It’s National Coffee Day, so it’s time to celebrate with your favorite cup of joe.

Second Wind Coffee in Johnstown is a local shop offering specials today and keeping a fall menu moving forward for the community. With the help of a top-of-the-line espresso machine, the hand-crafted roast uses a scientific and comprehensive approach to each drink, using unique blend of flavors and ingredients to maximize taste, while fueling customers who are on the go.

Owner, Shawn Beebie says you can get a free small coffee with a purchase of any food item or baked good. Since it’s fall and you can’t do without it, theres also free pumpkin spice for any medium/large latte or coffee purchase.

As a lover of coffee himself, he says the passion to create continues to grow.

“Once you develop a palette, especially chefs as well, when you have an idea for flavor and ingredients you can come up with anything,” Beebie said. “Getting up every day with a passion for it, love for it and just helping the community. Stuff like that just keeps me going.”

Beebie says community has supported him since their opening back in 2019 and through the pandemic. To give back, he says if you missed out on National Coffee Day, you can get the deal tomorrow.