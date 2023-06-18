ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, vintage cars cruised into Washington Park for Dad Fest to help celebrate Father’s Day! The City of Albany and the Air Force Reserve continued the tradition of hosting the event and were grateful that there was no rain.

“The weather is cooperating; we’re very blessed,” Ysrael Quezada, City of Albany, said. “We’re happy to go ahead and put this event on today.”

The event featured a classic car show, live music, and food from multiple vendors. Organizers said the event is a great chance for the whole family to enjoy an early summer with some classic cars.

For Chuck Przybylowicz and his son Jacob, visiting car shows has always been a Father’s Day tradition. But since they live in Connecticut, they were excited to learn about Dad Fest just yesterday and decided to enter their car!

“We decided to come up from Connecticut to visit my parent, and lo and behold, there is a car show here in new york,” Chuck Przybylowicz said.

But organizers say the event would not have been possible without their volunteers.

“We can’t do this without the volunteers,” Quezada said. “They do a lot of work, and they’re great. So we appreciate them so much.”

Bob Gilbert has been a volunteer for 16 years at Dad Fest. He says there is only one reason he keeps coming back…

“The people. I’m a people person, so I’m just used to that,” he said.

But many come for two additional reasons: the cars and the food. But of course, mainly for the cars.

Rocky Sawyer says that Dad Fest is about a dad celebrating Father’s Day with the family and their favorite car.

“We get our chance with our car. It’s a chance with our car for today—Father’s Day,” Sawyer said. “And we kind of like to hang with the car. So what better place to do it- than on Father’s Day here at the park.”