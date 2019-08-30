Celebrating 50 years together at the Fairgrounds

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people make it a tradition to go to the Great New York State Fair, but for one Finger Lake’s couple, it’s a milestone.

It’s a life-long love affair for Tom and Marcia Kelly. For the past 45 years, they’ve celebrated their wedding anniversary the Friday before Labor Day at the fairgrounds. This year, they’re celebrating 50 years together.

Look at these adorable love birds. Tom and Marcia are celebrating 50 years🥂



The celebrate their anniversary at the @NYSFair and they’ve been so kind to let me tag along this year🍿🎟🎡 @NewsChannel9 #NC9AtTheFair #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/CqspNaJhPR — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) August 30, 2019

“We do everything together,” said Marcia.

“We just love being here,” said Tom.

Their secret? A give and take, accepting each other’s shortcomings, and doing what the other one wants to do.

“Forty-something years ago, we would do everything I wanna do. Then we changed that. Now I wanna do everything she wants to do,” said Tom.

But at the root of it all, it comes down to a true love fairytale.

“She’s beautiful, she’s a smart lady, she’s great to be around,” said Tom.

“He’s very energetic and does a lot of things,” said Marcia.

They are absolutely adorable💞💏



Their key to keeping the love alive: well part of it is a give & take… the rest you’ll have to tune into @NewsChannel9 to hear at 4 & 6 #LocalSYR #NC9AtTheFair pic.twitter.com/HepkTG71Aw — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) August 30, 2019

The Kelly’s keep the love and excitement alive, and they’ll keep making memories at the fair year after year.

“I love her,” said Tom.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla