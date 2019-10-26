Celebrating 50 years: The evolution of SUNY Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

NEWS10’s Mary Wilson caught up with SUNY Schenectady’s president Dr. Steady Moono Saturday morning in studio.

The college has grown extensively since its early days in September 1969. When the college first opened there were eight degree programs, now it offers 59 degree and certificate programs.

SUNY Schenectady has special events planned throughout the year to commemorate its 50th anniversary: https://sunysccc.edu/50-Years