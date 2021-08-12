Celebrate summer with Friendly’s free Ice Cream

File Photo: Ice cream cone

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friendly’s Ice Cream is making a very friendly gesture this summer by giving away free ice cream, through August 25.

When you purchase a Friendly’s product at your local retail grocery store, you can upload your receipt by going to Friendly’s website, and receive $5 back via Venmo.

“Friendly’s has always been about making the world a better place,” says Kristin Ruscher, Senior Brand Manager, Friendly’s ice cream. “We thought this was a fun & friendly way to spread a little joy this summer and give back to our fans.”

Friendly’s encouraging consumers to pay it forward by sharing the link with their friends and family.

For additional information and rules about how the promotion works, go to Friendly’s website.

