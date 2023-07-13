SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -After a day at the track, it’s time to run up the volume on some free local entertainment. The Downtown Business Association welcoming everyone with the following statement:

“We are so excited to launch the official start to summer in Saratoga and the start of the racing season with Celebrate Saratoga! This is our third year of this fun event,” stated Executive Assistant, Kim Leon.

Opening the Broadway Main Stage in front of Spa City Motor Lodge is The Refrigerators. This isn’t the first time the band has rocked out the area.

“Over the 30 years we’ve been together, Saratoga’s definitely been one of those prime spots. Always a lot of action,” described Lead of The Refrigerators, Dave Cerrone.

Not everyone came out to the city for the track. One family drove all the way out from Westchester County just to spend some time in downtown Saratoga.

“Events like this, it’s a great little downtown. It’s a lot of fun, but I plan on coming back for the track in the next couple weeks,” said Attendee, Shari Mullen.

A chance of rain was in the forecast, but the band kept their hopes up. “It’s not going to happen, but if it does we are always prepared to help our sound guys out and cover stuff,” explained Trombone Player, Chris “Bones” Beck.

But unfortunately it did. The downpour postponing The Refrigerators set around 6:15 p.m. The band huddled under cover, waiting out the storm with fans. At 8 p.m., the skies cleared and the show was back on.