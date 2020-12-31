Celebrate New Year’s with a free coffee from Cumberland Farms

(NEWS10) — Celebrate the New Year with a free coffee from Cumberland Farms.

From 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 5 a.m. New Year’s Day, patrons can stop by any Cumberland Farms location for a free cup of their signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size.

Customers can also choose other beverage options like tea or hot chocolate including the holiday favorite Peppermint Hot Chocolate.