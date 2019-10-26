Celebrate National Pumpkin Day Saturday with great savings

(NEWS10) — It’s National Pumpkin Day! While you are getting ready to enjoy a fun fall Saturday, don’t miss out on these deals and steals you can grab only on October 26.

Promocodes.com rounded up the restaurants and retailers that are offering up freebies and deals to celebrate the love of pumpkins. Shoppers can find anything from a free pumpkin spice latte to 50 percent off pumpkin scented candles.

Baskin-Robbins – Enjoy a free scoop of rich and creamy pumpkin flavored ice cream. Must download app & sign up for mobile deals. Regular scoop offer awarded upon first downloading the BR Mobile App and registering a new account or logging in with an existing Baskin-Robbins account.

Bath and Body Works – Head to Bath & Body Works to shop their pumpkin scented line of candles, diffusers and waxes. Select items on sale here.

Denny’s – Get the Super Slam® for $5.99*. Made with high-quality ingredients featuring two fresh eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, crispy hash browns and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes. An optional upgrade to seasonal favorite pumpkin pancakes is available for only 49 cents. *$6.99 in select areas.

Dunkin – Limited-edition Dunkin’ Pumpkin Carving Stencil available in stores starting Oct. 19th, with the purchase of a dozen donuts, while supplies last.

Edible Arrangements – 20% off FruitFlowers® Bouquet – Pumpkin Edible® Donut with code APPLE.

Giants Snacks – Celebrate National Pumpkin Day October 26th! Post a photo of your carved pumpkins masterpieces by October 30th…and you will be entered into a drawing for Giants Seeds Roasted Pumpkin Seeds!

Hobby Lobby – Save 50% on fall pumpkin candles and decor in the fall seasonal sale or save 40% off any one regularly priced pumpkin item with this coupon.

Krispy Kreme – Sign-up for a Krispy Kreme account and get a free old-fashioned Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Pilot Flying J – The latest of pumpkin offerings from Pilot Flying J, the Pumpkin Maple Cappuccino is a great choice for anyone looking to get their pumpkin fix— starting at just $1.59! Available until supplies last at over 550 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the U.S.

Pilot Flying J – Pumpkin Pie Coffee Creamer & Pumpkin Spice Syrup: Anyone can be a barista with these popular pumpkin coffee add-ins! Guests can create delicious combinations like the “Autumn Cruiser,” which adds pumpkin pie creamer to a mix of house coffee, or the “Pumpkin Power Up,” which adds caffeinated creamers and pumpkin pie creamers to cold brew.