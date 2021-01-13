Celebrate National Popcorn Day with a free bag of kettle corn from NY based company Kettle Corn NYC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Did you know? According to the website Fact Retriever, Americans eat around 17 billion quarts of popcorn every year. This amount would fill the Empire State Building 18 times.

Well if you enjoy popcorn, Tuesday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day and New York based company Kettle Corn NYC will have their food truck out and ready to give Capital Region popcorn connoisseurs a free small bag of their delicious kettle corn.

“We’re normally in NYC but since March 2020, we relocated the food truck to our home in the Albany, New York area, where we have been hand-popping 15 mouth-watering flavors of Kettle Corn for the Capital District. We want to thank everyone for coming to the truck and supporting us,” said creator and owner of Kettle Corn NYC, Ken Nercessian.

The company says their food truck will be parked at its usual location at 3991 Route 2 across from Tamarac Middle/High School in Troy/Cropseyville, New York for National Popcorn Day. The offer is valid on January 19 from 1-6 p.m. only. Quantities will be limited to one bag per customer/family. There is no purchase necessary and customers must mention ‘National Popcorn Day’ to redeem the offer.

“As an alternative to Cropseyville, we have been coordinating with customers to pick up their online orders in North Colonie,” said Ken. Details can be found here.

In August 2020, the kettle corn truck appeared at the Albany County Rail Trail in Slingerlands, NY, thanks to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy’s initiative to help small businesses. They were subsequently invited to Windy Hill Orchard East in East Castleton, New York.

Here is a full list of all of the different popcorn flavors the company has to offer:

Original Kettle Corn, slightly sweet & salted, hands-down our most popular flavor

Caramel Glaze, slight sweeter than Original with a hint of salt

Regular Salted, a classic treat with salt only

Cinnamon, seriously

Chocolate Glaze, sweet & delicious cocoa

Natural Cheddar, soft & savory rich cheddar cheese

Cheddar coated Caramel, our most popular cheese flavor, simply incredible

Spicy Cheddar, the right balance of heat & cheese

Spicy Ranch, lots of flavor & robust Cajun spices

Chili Lime, our spiciest flavor, chili flavors with a kick of Lime zest

Spicy Cajun BBQ, slightly sweet & infused with robust Cajun spices

Cherry & Chocolate, a bursting blend of two delicious flavors

Frutti Madness, a delightful, not too sweet trio of cherry, blue raspberry, and grape flavors

Sour Cream & Chives, savory with a hint of onion & garlic

Coconut, sweet & subtle

For the food truck’s schedule, check out Kettle Corn NYC in the Capital District on Facebook.