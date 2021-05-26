Celebrate National Donut Day with a sweet offer from Duck Donuts

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Donut Day is almost here, and Duck Donuts has a sweet offer to celebrate the occasion. On Friday, June 4, Duck Donuts is offering customers a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut for anyone who makes an in-store visit with no purchase necessary.

“National Donut Day is one of our favorite holidays of the year to celebrate with our loyal fans, and what better way to do so than with free donuts,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We look forward to sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles to those in the communities we serve as they enjoy a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut on us June 4!”

National Donut Day, which is normally celebrated on the first Friday of June, was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.