ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the mood for a doughnut to start your morning on the right foot? If your answer is yes, you are in luck!

On June 2, bakeries and local donut shops will celebrate National Donut Day with special batches and offers. National Donut Day was first organized by the Salvation Army in 1938. The day was designated to honor women from the Salvation Army who traveled overseas during World War II and supported and made donuts for the troops on the front lines.

Cider Belly Donuts

Cider Belly Donuts is holding a giveaway of two $50 gift cards. Participants must like their posts on social media, tag a friend they would like to share a donut with and share the post to their own story. Winners will be announced on June 2.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is giving out one free cinnamon sugar donut per guest. The offer is in-store only and no purchase is necessary. Guests can also get $3 off a Party Box online by using the code Party23 at checkout. The online offer is available on June 3 and 4.

Dunkin’

Stop by Dunkin’ for a free classic donut of your choice with any beverage purchase.

Schuyler Bakery

In addition to their regular flavors, Schuyler Bakery is making special batches to celebrate National Donut Day. Get ready for new flavors including maple bacon, chocolate glazed, cereal-topped, and churro donuts!