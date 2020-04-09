CDTA working hard to keep everyone safe during pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— During this coronavirus pandemic, CDTA has had to modify the way it conducts its service.

“Obviously, ridership demand has gone down, ” explained Carm Basile, CDTA Chief Executive Officer. “It hasn’t gone away. There is still about 40 percent of what our normal week day ridership is.”

He said many who are using public transportation are going to health care facilities, grocery stores, and pharmacies.



Starting this week, those who rely on CDTA are now required to use the rear door to get on and off the busses. Those with special needs however, can still use the front door.

But since fare collection is up located near the drivers, the company has decided to cancel fares for the time being.

“This is all in the interest of safety—- customer safety, but in particular, bus operator safety,” said Basile.

Riders are also being asked to sit 6 feet apart from one another for social distancing purposes.

“There are still some routes where we get to a crowed situation. Where 6 feet is not practical or doable. What we are doing is that we have busses and drivers throughout the system. So the driver of bus 1 will call us and say I’m approaching 12 passengers or 15 passengers on this trip. We then insert a bus into the schedule to run in front of that bus or in back of that bus and allow for that crowded situation not to occur.”

Everyday the busses are being disinfected and every third day, are being deep cleaned to get rid of any germs.

“We all need to follow the governor’s advice,” explained Basile, “If you don’t need to travel, don’t go. But if you do need to travel, CDTA is there for you.”