ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) unveiled plans to transform the Capital Region into a ’21st-century mobility hub’ during the State of CDTA event on Thursday. CDTA’s latest program ‘DRIVE’ – an electric vehicle car-sharing program – will integrate Albany’s regional mobility.

CDTA’s mission is to integrate car share mobility of the region in addition to CDPHP Cycle!, FLEX On Demand, and SCOOT. Officials said the car-share program of a network of low and zero-emission vehicles would be available 24 hours a day to qualified drivers, seven days a week.

To qualify, you must:

21 years of age with

Vaild drivers licence

Relatively good drivers record

A valid credit, debit or bank card

DRIVE CDTA offers the freedom to choose your vehicle when you need it for appointments, errands, and other needs within Albany.