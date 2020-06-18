CDTA to roll out bicycles Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CDPHP Cycle! program is set to make a return to local parks on Monday.

The Capital District Transportation Authority and CDPHP made the announcement Thursday morning. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the launch of CDPHP Cycle!, the bike sharing program that launched last year.

This year enhanced safety and sanitary precautions will be in place. The rentable bikes will first launch in areas near parks and trails for recreational riding and will be spaced out at racks to allow for easy access and proper social distancing.

“CDPHP Cycle! has been a hit since it was first introduced, but we knew the program needed changes to keep it successful during COVID-19,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “Our team has redesigned the operations plan, complete with a rigorous cleaning and disinfecting process and methods to make customers feel safe and secure when using bikes. With these updates, residents will be able to safely enjoy this service and bike throughout the Capital Region.”

Cleaning and disinfecting measures will be ongoing, and each bike will be equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to use before and after riding, according to bike-share organizers.

“We’re looking forward to getting CDPHP Cycle! bikes back on the streets to give folks access to a physical and mental health outlet during these very difficult times,” said President and CEO of CDPHP, Dr. John D. Bennett. “The program has had an incredibly positive impact on our communities in the past, and we believe that with these updated safety guidelines, it will continue to do so.”

For more information, including additional rental fees, rack locations, and more, visit www.cdphpcycle.com

