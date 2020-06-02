CDTA to receive $60M in federal funding, New York legislators confirm

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Paul Tonko announced $60,900,000 in federal funding for CDTA on Monday, money which Pres. Donald Trump tweeted about on Thursday evening.
These capital grant funds will help create the Washington/Western Bus Rapid Transit Project, or BRT, which places a new line along 8.5 miles of Western and Washington Avenues in downtown Albany. The BRT line will connect the downtown Albany Bus Terminal to Crossgates Mall, including stops at SUNY, the Harriman State Office Complex, and residential and commercial neighborhoods.
The BRT project brings reliable service and ideally will encourage pedestrian-focused development projects. Increasing access locally should stimulate economic growth and revitalize the urban neighborhoods surrounding the downtown corridor.
Service is anticipated to start in 2022, with federal money funding 75% of the project, and the remaining 25% coming from the state and CDTA. Funding for the new bus rapid transit line comes after $42.7 was earmarked for CDTA under the CARES Act, aimed at covering operating expenses and revenue loss system-wide due to the coronavirus.
“CDTA has been an exceptional source of leadership and vision for years, helping build lasting economic capacity and vitality in our home communities, including their proposal and advocacy for this worthy transportation project. My colleagues and I have long fought to deliver this needed federal support that we know will make a major difference for our Capital Region.
