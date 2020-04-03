CDTA to begin rear-door boarding amid pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDTA will move to rear-door boarding on all of their buses starting April 6. Fare service will be suspended on all services, including paratransit service.

Customers who use wheelchairs, have mobility issues, or have special needs may continue to use the front door.

All other passengers are asked to enter and exit through the rear door and continue to practice social distancing while on the bus.