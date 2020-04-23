CDTA temporarily suspends all bus fares, passengers must wear mask to board

CAPITAL DISTRICT (NEWS10) — CDTA announced Thursday they will be suspending all bus fares for customers until further notice due to COVID-19.

CDTA says that while they are suspending bus fares, passengers will only be allowed to ride the bus if they are wearing a face mask.

In a brief statement CDTA said, “Fares have been suspended for all customers until further notice. Customers are boarding thru the rear door only. We will update customers once CDTA starts charging fares again.”

The company is reminding people to stay safe and well during this time. For additional information visit the CDTA website here.

